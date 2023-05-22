Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Staud
Ilana Shift Mini Dress
$562.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Chelsea28
Floral Cotton Dress
BUY
$89.00
Nordstrom
Staud
Landscape Cotton Blend Dress
BUY
$450.00
Nordstrom
For Love & Lemons
Jessie Mini Dress
BUY
$225.00
Victoria's Secret
Skims
Fits Everybody Lace Slip Dress
BUY
$68.00
Skims
More from Staud
Staud
Landscape Cotton Blend Dress
BUY
$450.00
Nordstrom
Staud
Myla Cutout Maxi Dress
BUY
$262.50
$375.00
Bloomingdale's
Staud
Tweed Crystal Dress
BUY
$375.00
Staud
Staud
Tommy Beaded Bag Black Millefiori
BUY
$250.00
Staud
More from Dresses
Cult Gaia
Theia Cutout Printed Satin Midi Dress
BUY
$698.00
Net-A-Porter
Zara
Cut Out Maxi Dress
BUY
$45.90
Zara
Chelsea28
Floral Cotton Dress
BUY
$89.00
Nordstrom
Staud
Landscape Cotton Blend Dress
BUY
$450.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted