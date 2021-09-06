French Connection

Ikari Recycled Colourblock Blazer

£165.00 £66.00

At French Connection

Give the relaxed suit trend a go with the Ikari Recycled Blazer. Designed with shiny sleeves, notched lapels and front pocket in a single-breasted silhouette. This garment’s fabric is partly constructed from recycled plastic bottles. Created from post-consumer plastic, recycled polyester prevents this material from going to waste and reduces its environmental impact. Tailored blazer Fabric: smooth, panelled, structured Long sleeves Single breasted Notched lapels Single chest pocket Two side pockets Colourblock panels