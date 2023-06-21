Hachette Book Group

If This Gets Out By Sophie Gonzales And Cale Dietrich

Product Description One of the world's biggest boy bands. A secret love. What happens if the world finds out? A queer YA boy band romance from Sophie Gonzales and Cale Dietrich, perfect for fans of Only Mostly Devastated and What If It's Us. Eighteen-year-olds Ruben Montez and Zach Knight are two members of the boy-band Saturday, one of the biggest acts in America. Along with their bandmates, Angel Phan and Jon Braxton, the four are teen heartbreakers in front of the cameras and best friends backstage. But privately, cracks are starting to form: their once-easy rapport is straining under the pressures of fame, and Ruben confides in Zach that he's feeling smothered by management's pressure to stay in the closet. About the Authors Sophie Gonzales is a YA contemporary author. She graduated from the University of Adelaide and lives in Adelaide, Australia. When she isn't writing, she can be found ice skating, performing in musical theatre, and practicing the piano. Cale Dietrich is a YA devotee, lifelong gamer, and tragic pop punk enthusiast. He was born in Perth, grew up on the Gold Coast, and now lives in Brisbane, Australia. Industry Reviews "If This Gets Out is an absolute showstopper! Equal parts edgy and adorable, this bright, joyful book has everything I look for in a queer YA romance." Phil Stamper bestselling author of The Gravity of Us "Deftly explores the dark side of fame and the giddy thrill of first - and forbidden - love." Mackenzi Lee New York Times bestselling author "A sweet and swoon-worthy romance. Zach and Ruben are a pitch-perfect duet!" Caleb Roehrig author of Last Seen Leaving "Dazzles . . . with a narrative of queer boy-bandmates who wrestle with newfound fame, and newfound feelings for each other. Readers will fall in love." Adam Sass author of Surrender Your Sons "Blends the ache and the beauty of coming out under the lights of celebrity with the ways in which queer love is told to stay hidden, even when it's the only thing keeping the music going." L.C. Rosen author of Camp