If In Doubt, Wash Your Hair: A Manual For Life By Anya Hindmarch

THE SUNDAY TIMES BESTSELLER 'I've been waiting for this book all my life and everyone needs to read it' Claudia Winkleman Anya Hindmarch is a mother of five, stepmother, entrepreneur and globally renowned businesswoman. In If In Doubt, Wash Your Hair, she shares what she has learned during her busy and eclectic life, what she still worries about, and what advice she has received along the way. From practical tips and quick fixes, to profound observations about confidence and creativity, this inspiring handbook will show you how to live a little better - and why sometimes, the answer can be as simple as washing your hair. 'Comforting, practical and beautifully personal. This book feels like your best friend telling you it's all going to be ok' Fearne Cotton 'Warm, friendly, and packed to the rafters with excellent advice - I loved it' India Knight 'A charming mix of memoir and manifesto' Grazia 'A hands-on, practical guide to managing the stresses of daily life' Evening Standard, Highlights for 2021 'Warm and refreshingly honest' Julia Samuel 'I loved this book - it's really unusual, surprising and inspiring' Viv Groskop 'A treasure trove of inspiring, down-to-earth and practical advice shared with humour and honesty' Alexandra Shulman