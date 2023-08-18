LELO

Sensual independence Our latest app-connected dual vibrator IDA™ Wave, with LELO's patented WaveMotion™ technology, emerges as an icon of pleasure that never disappoints, ideal for sexual awakening on your terms. Allow IDA™ Wave to push all your kinky buttons, with two powerful motors working relentlessly to offer clitoral and G-spot stimulation. Take your time slowly, connect the app to explore more vibrating patterns, and surrender to the updated design that suits all shapes and sizes for a perfect fit. Or perhaps, play with your partner and surrender to the ultimate hands-free stimulation.