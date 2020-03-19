TomboyX

Binary gender is a colonialist lie, don't be afraid to flaunt your differences. A classic if there ever was one, exceptional comfort in Tomboy style. Supersoft and breathable stretch-blend cotton pairs with quality construction to make these full-coverage briefs an everyday staple. Fit-tested on all body types, sizes XS-4X Signature stay-put silky soft X= white waistband 95% OEKO-TEX Certified cotton, 5% spandex Smooth, durable flatlock seams won’t irritate or chafe Low rise fit Machine wash cold, tumble dry low