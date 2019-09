Paco Rabanne

Iconic 1969 Chain Shoulder Bag

$1450.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

SS19 saw Julien Dossena reinterpret some of Paco Rabannes most enduring style codes, as seen with the Iconic 1969 bag. It is hand-assembled from a series of interlocking silver-tone brass medallions with a chain shoulder strap encapsulating the space-age aesthetic for which the Spanish designer was renowned. Channel the Sixties appeal and use as a dazzling finish touch for an evening ensemble.