United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Alo Yoga
Icon Ribbed Boyshort
$24.00
At Alo Yoga
Why borrow from the boys when you have your own? The Icon Ribbed Boyshort is ultra-comfy, ultra-flattering & ultra-iconic, thanks to a cool logo waistband, soft fabric with allover ribbing and a cut that won't quit. Perfect for lounge & everyday wear. Super-soft, ribbed jersey boyshort Cool logo waistband Designed & uniquely fit to flatter every size Wear tested by our in-house team for the perfect fit