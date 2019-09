Icelandic Provisions

Icelandic Provisions Skyr, Coconut, 5.3oz

$2.29

Buy Now Review It

Packed with protein, not sugar - this traditional Icelandic skyr is perfect for breakfast, a snack or in a recipe. Icelandic Provisions skyr is the only authentic skyr in the US,with cultures passed down through generations in Iceland. On rare occasions, Viking traders would score a few coconuts. Taste this creamy Nordic/tropic fusion, and you’ll know how lucky they felt.