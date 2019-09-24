Aicok

Preparing a fresh batch of homemade ice cream from scratch is a great way for your friends and family to bond and have fun in the kitchen. Making your own ice cream will not only help you avoid the harmful and calorie-laden ingredients present in store-bought treats, but it can even be used to whip up nutritious desserts while boosting your intake of vitamins and minerals. Making Delicious Ice Cream Successfully for Family : 1. Frozen the inner bowl takes around 12 hours. We recommend you simply put it in the freezer area the night before using. (chilling X, frozen√ ) 2. Prepare for the ice cream mixture according to the recipe on the instruction. (hot liquid X, room temperature mixture √ ) 3. Click the short stick into the motor part and fit the mixing arm on the short stick. Place the removal ring. 4. Remove the freeze bowl from the refrigerator, put it on the removal ring, fill the ice cream mixture in the frozen container. 5. Set the timer and start the device. Please turn on the device immediately after putting the mixture, or the mixture will get frozen and stuck the mixing arm. Please kindly wait, the ice cream will be done in just 15-20 minutes. 6. Take off the cover, the mixing arm, the short stick, then the motor in sequence. Clean the device completely. NOTE : *The mixing bowl must be completely frozen before use. you can know this through shaking the container, if you cannot hear the liquid sound, then already freeze completely. *Don’t touch the frozen container with wet hands. *Never use the hot mixture to the inner bowl. *Don’t run the ice cream maker in the freezer. *Wooden or plastic scraper is suggested to avoid damage on the container. *Wipe the motor with wet cloth when powered off. Features : Capacity: 1.6 Qt Power: 10W Voltage: 110~120V Material: Aluminum alloy liner, plastic shell Color: Black