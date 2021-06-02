Bydee Swim

Ibiza Top

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bydee Swim

Think Barbie hot pink with a silver sparkle throughout, the Malibu is bright and bold. Lined with Repreve – 100% regenerated nylon constructed from post-consumer materials Halter style bikini top designed to be worn criss crossed around the neck Adjustable bust coverage ~ Can be styled to be worn opened for more coverage or gathered for a more minimalistic look. The bust coverage can be adjusted to suit a smaller or larger bust If you are in-between two sizes, we suggest sizing down Encased boning in the side seams for structure Double lined fabric Pictured with the ‘Ibiza’ bottoms although can be paired with any of our bottoms from the ‘Malibu’ range