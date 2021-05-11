Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sam Edelman
Ibis Block Heel
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
Description - True to size - Block heel - Ankle buckle closure - Open toe - Synthetic mateiral Measurements - Heel height: 1 1/5"
More from Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Ibis Block Heel
BUY
$60.00
Verishop
promoted
Sam Edelman
Tully Lug Sole Loafers
BUY
$140.00
Macy's
Sam Edelman
Loraine Loafer
BUY
$129.95
Zappos
Sam Edelman
Bell Sleeve A-line Dress
BUY
$35.23
$138.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted