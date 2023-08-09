Kahe

I Want This Life And Another Dress/skirt

$480.00

At Kahe

Crafted from fine merino wool suiting and bamboo viscose. This panelled piece can be worn as a boob tube dress or around the waist as a skirt. Ties on the inside give the skirt volume effect. Covered seams on the outside can be tied through a loop to create another effect, or worn flat for a gliding effect. KAHE has chosen to use a nonspecific numerical sizing method to avoid any attachments that might be associated with traditional sizing. However, Size 1 translates to an Australian size 6. Size 2 is 8, Size 3 is 10, Size 4 is 12. There is a fair degree of stretch in the band of the dress/skirt, allowing for some leeway in sizing/fit.