Notte Jewelry

I Miss You Too Earrings

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Notte Jewelry

DREAM A LITTLE DREAM, our latest collection is romantic and fun, with lots of pearls, sparkly gems, and shiny chains. Dreamy pieces that ooze hints of nostalgia in pastel-hued pearls and our signature heart charms. Necklaces that can be worn at different lengths, multi-purpose designs that can be transformed from an earring to a necklace, and vice versa. We want the pieces to be just as fun as they’re beautiful. We want our jewelry to be part of your next happy moments and new memories that you will love. After all, isn’t that what life is about?! x Each piece is designed and handmade by us, with love. Same same but different, this mismatched set is perfect for everyday. Hung from a set of huggies, tiny at 8mm. It doesn’t get cuter than this! Earring drop at about 2” Tarnish-resistant gold plated hoops Natural freshwater pearls Natural materials means no two necklaces are exactly identical. Minor variations make each piece special! Handmade with love, by us. Please allow 3-5 days for your item to be made ready for shipment