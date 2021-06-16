Headline Publishing Group

I Know What You’ve Done – Dorothy Koomson

What if all your neighbours' secrets landed in a diary on your doorstep? What if the woman who gave it to you was murdered by one of the people in the diary? What if the police asked if you knew anything? Would you hand over the book of secrets? Or ... would you try to find out what everyone had done? I Know What You've Done is the unputdownable thriller from the Queen of the Big Reveal.