Products from
Shop
Accessories
Pins
EveryOutfitOnSATC
I Couldn't Help But Wonder Badge Set
$6.00
Buy Now
Review It
At EveryOutfitOnSATC
Are you brimming with puns, questionable fashion i... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
New Sex And The City Merch For The Holidays
by
Channing Hargrove
DETAILS
Refinery29
Daydreamer Pin
$10.00
from
29Rooms
BUY
DETAILS
Lazy Oaf x Betty Boop
Enamel Pin
$9.85
from
Lazy Oaf
BUY
DETAILS
PopSockets
Avocados Pink
$10.00
from
PopSockets
BUY
DETAILS
Red Bubble
She Doesn't Even Go Here
$19.00
from
Red Bubble
BUY
DETAILS
EveryOutfitOnSATC
I Couldn't Help But Wonder Tote
$28.00
from
EveryOutfitOnSATC
BUY
DETAILS
EveryOutfitOnSATC
Cosmo Tee
$32.00
from
EveryOutfitOnSATC
BUY
DETAILS
EveryOutfitOnSATC
Live Through This Tee
$32.00
from
EveryOutfitOnSATC
BUY
DETAILS
EveryOutfitOnSATC
Don't Hate Me Tote
$27.00
from
EveryOutfitOnSATC
BUY
DETAILS
FabFitFun
Fabfitfun Gift Card
$60.00
from
FabFitFun
BUY
DETAILS
These Are Things
Pretzel Pin
$10.00
from
These Are Things
BUY
DETAILS
DarkMatterProps
Hand Of The King Brooch From Game Of Thrones
$20.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Design Ideas
Award Ribbon Magnet
$7.00
from
Wildfang
BUY
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
