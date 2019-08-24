Amazon

I Can Make You Hot!: The Supermodel Diet

Kelly Killoren Bensimon has done it all when it comes to nutrition and her body: eaten too little as a model, gobbled too much of the wrong things in her twenties, and fed her body just right but not-quite-satisfyingly when she was pregnant. On the eve of turning 40, Kelly knew she had to figure it out fast: how and what to eat to keep her body beautiful. An enthusiastic outdoorswoman and involved mom, Kelly discovered that eating—-really eating—-is the key. I Can Make You Hot! collects the diet and nutrition secrets she researched and tested and still uses herself, including:--how to train yourself to never (never!) skip a meal--load up on food, real food (not bars, powders, or fake stuff)--Kelly's 7 Day Diet for maximum power at your peak energy-draining times--don't be afraid of a giant carb-y lunch--how to lose 3 to 5 pounds fast but smart--how to satisfy your cravings without sabotaging a strong, healthy body--why you should learn to love foods you've been brainwashed into fearing (such as dairy and eggs)I Can Make You Hot! takes you all the way to a lean, strong, realistic body with 60 recipes for Kelly's favorite dishes, from Thai Chicken Noodle Salad to Mom's Irish Soda Bread to Kelly Green Salad and Pineapple Fried Rice (and don't forget the Tipsy Gummi Martini!). And the book is loaded with bonus "-hot tips"-, from why jeans in a smaller size make you look thinner (really!) to the spicy foods that are instant metabolism boosters.I Can Make You Hot! is like rooming with a supermodel and going on a diet together: Kelly wants you to be…-..HOT!