Hyperice

Hypervolt Go – Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun

$199.00 $159.00

Buy Now Review It

For Athletes and Adventurers - our versatile GO cordless massagers can be used anywhere on the body Therapy Tool - Drill into problem areas, like the legs, feet and shoulders with two attachment heads Our most affordable massage device, the GO has all of the features you need and nothing you don't Weighing just 1.5lbs, the rechargeable GO travels with ease. 3 different speeds for adjustable power Easy to Use - Simple, one button control allows for quick and immediate use with no learning curve.