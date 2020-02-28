Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
JINsoon
Hyperrepair
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At JinSoon
Need a few alternatives?
Orly
Bonder
£11.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Nails Inc.
Nailkale - Superfood Base Coat
£15.00
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
OPI
¡viva Opi! Gelcolor Nail Lacquer
C$13.96
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Essie
Rocky Rose Nail Polish In Bed Rock & Roll
C$11.96
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from JINsoon
JINsoon
Hypergloss
$22.00
from
JinSoon
BUY
JINsoon
Absolute Black
$18.00
from
JinSoon
BUY
JINsoon
Glitzy
$18.00
from
The Helm
BUY
JINsoon
Enflammee Nail Polish
$18.00
from
JinSoon
BUY
More from Nails
Dior
Dior Vernis In Wild Earth
$28.00
from
Dior
BUY
Orly
Bonder
£11.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Dior
Nail Glow Nail Enhancer
£18.90
from
John Lewis
BUY
OPI
Natural Nail Strengthener
£11.63
from
OPI
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted