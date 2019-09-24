Hyperice

Hyperice Hypersphere Vibrating Therapy Ball

$165.00

DIGITAL CIRCUITRY CONTROLS With 3 Vibrating Speed Settings To Release Sore Muscles MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS Can Be Used To Activate, Soothe, Or Loosen Muscles/Fascia In The: Feet, Calves, Hamstrings, Gluteus, Hip Flexors, Shoulders, Back, And Forearms MAXIMUM VIBRATION The Hypersphere’s High-Intensity Vibration Allows You To Release Tension And Target Areas Deeper Than A Foam Roller Can OPTIMAL SIZE Compact Size-5 Inch (12.7 Cm), Great For Travel And Localized Relief TESTED AND USED BY PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES Blake Griffin, Troy Polamalu, Hope Solo, Rudy Gay Tested And Endorsed Hyperice Products