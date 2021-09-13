Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Hyland Linen Dress, Dried Herbs
£285.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Wear the dress. The Hyland has a fully smocked bodice, so you get comfort and shape all in one. This dress features double puff sleeves, and a full relaxed skirt.
Need a few alternatives?
Old Navy
Floral Puff-sleeve Button-front Midi Swing Dress
BUY
$44.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Floral Puff-sleeve Button-front Midi Swing Dress For Women
BUY
$44.99
Old Navy
Current Air
Cable-knit Sweater Dress Set
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
H&M
Rib-knit Dress
BUY
£19.99
H&M
More from Reformation
Reformation
Hyland Linen Dress, Dried Herbs
BUY
£285.00
Reformation
Reformation
Zoe Skirt In Carob
BUY
£150.00
Reformation
Reformation
Alyssa Patch Pocket High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
Reformation
Ora Dress
BUY
$74.00
$148.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
Old Navy
Floral Puff-sleeve Button-front Midi Swing Dress
BUY
$44.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Floral Puff-sleeve Button-front Midi Swing Dress For Women
BUY
$44.99
Old Navy
Current Air
Cable-knit Sweater Dress Set
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
H&M
Rib-knit Dress
BUY
£19.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted