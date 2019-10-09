CeraVe

Hydrocortisone Anti-itch Cream

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Hydrocortisone Anti-Itch Cream temporarily relieves itching associated with minor skin irritations, inflammation, and rashes due to eczema. It combines maximum strength hydrocortisone with 3 essential ceramides to go beyond itch relief to help repair and restore skin's protective barrier." With ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II" The highest strength hydrocortisone available without a presciption" Hyaluronic acid to attract needed moisture" NiacinamideIngredientsActive Ingredients: HydrocortisoneInactive Ingredients: Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetyl Palmitate, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Citric acid, Potassium Lactate, Dimethicone/ Vinyltrimethylsiloxysilicate Crosspolymer, Dimethyl MEA, PEG-40 Stearate, Methylparaben, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Niacinamide, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Sodium Lauroyl Lactylate, Chrysanthemum Parthenium (Feverfew) Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Ceramide 3, Ceramide 6-II, Phytosphingosine, Cholesterol, Xanthan Gum, Carbomer, Ceramide 1DirectionsAdults and children 2 years of age and older: aly to affected area not more than 3 to 4 times daily. Children under 2 years of age do not use and ask a doctor.WarningsFor Extrenal Use Do not use for the treatment of diaper rash, consult a doctor.When using this product avoid contact with eyesStop use and ask a doctor if condition worsens, symption persist for more than 7 days, or clear up and occur again within a fe days. Do not bein use of any other hydrocortisone product unless you have asked a doctor.Keep our of reach of children. If swallowed get medical help or contact a Poison Control right away