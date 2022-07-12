Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Mighty Patch
Hydrocolloid Acne Absorbing Spot Dot
£16.49
£13.46
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
CosRx
Acne Pimple Patch (96 Count)
BUY
$10.72
$16.00
Amazon
CosRx
Clear Fit Master Patch
BUY
$3.95
$7.90
Amazon Australia
Hero Cosmetics
Mighty Patch Original
BUY
$10.40
$12.99
Amazon
Bliss
Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum
BUY
$18.00
Ulta Beauty
More from Mighty Patch
Mighty Patch
Rescue Balm - Post-blemish Recovery Cream
BUY
$10.99
$12.99
Amazon
Mighty Patch
Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Spot Treatment
BUY
$12.50
Amazon
Mighty Patch
Mighty Patch Surface
BUY
$17.99
Amazon
Mighty Patch
Hydrocolloid Acne Absorbing Spot Dot
BUY
£12.99
Amazon
More from Skin Care
Kate Somerville
Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream
BUY
$50.00
$98.00
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley
Radiance Duo Set
BUY
$114.00
$175.00
Nordstrom
Supergoop!
Glow Duo
BUY
$41.00
$61.00
Nordstrom
Brown Girl Jane
Glow Luminous Facial Serum
BUY
$68.00
Brown Girl Jane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted