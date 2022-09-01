Neutrogena

Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Spf 30

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Neutrogena

Benefits Delivers powerful broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with a water-light feel. This sunscreen lotion with SPF 30 quenches skin with vital hydration. Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen with SPF 30 delivers superior broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with a water-light, refreshing feel. Perfect for daily use, this non-greasy sunscreen layers invisibly under makeup and feels so good you won’t believe you are wearing sunscreen. Our breakthrough formula quenches skin with vital hydration to help keep it looking healthy. Broad spectrum SPF 30 sun protection Hydrates skin for 8 hours Non-greasy and oil-free sunscreen *Product Packaging may vary. Other Information: Protect this product from excessive heat and direct sun may stain some fabrics See what's inside While Neutrogena® strives to keep ingredient lists on this website as accurate as possible, we cannot guarantee that these lists are complete, reliable, up-to-date, and error-free. Please refer to the ingredients list on the product packaging for the most accurate list of ingredients. Active ingredients Avobenzone (2.7%), Homosalate (9%), Octisalate (5%), Octocrylene (9%) Inactive ingredients Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Caprylyl Methicone, Diisopropyl Adipate, Silica, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Dimethicone, Polyurethane-62, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Pentylene Glycol, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/vp Crosspolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Fragrance, Chlorphenesin, Menthyl Lactate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium Edta, Trideceth-6, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Violet 2, Blue 1