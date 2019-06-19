Neutrogena

Hydro Boost City Shield Spf Moisturiser

Experience refreshing hydration with Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield SPF Moisturiser, an oil-free, water-gel moisturiser that intensively replenishes skin whilst providing broad spectrum SPF 25 sun protection. Refreshing and hydrating, the lightweight moisturiser combines the quick absorbing properties of a gel with the intense moisturising benefits of a cream; it melts effortlessly into skin, delivering purified Hyaluronic Acid to draw in and preserve moisture continuously throughout the day. Skin is left feeling supple with a youthful bounce. Oil free. Non-comedogenic.