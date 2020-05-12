Rizos Curls

The Rizos Curls Hydrating Shampoo softly cleans the hair and scalp without drying, strengthens and hydrates the hair, while treating dry scalp. For best results, use with the Rizos Curls Deep Conditioner. This product works great for all hair types, and provides great hydration for naturally curly & textured hair. Directions: Apply to wet hair, massage into lather, focus on scalp, rinse thoroughly.