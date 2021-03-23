Sukin

Hydrating Mist Toner

£7.95 £5.57

Did you know that 1 Sukin Hydrating Mist Toner is sold every 40 seconds!? Yep- if you havent tried it, you need to. Our alcohol-free Mist Toner blends Chamomile and Rosewater to help soothe, purify and cool your tired skin. And did we mention it is the ultimate multi use product? It can be used before and after cleansing, in the office as a 3pm pick me up, after makeup application to give you a dewy complexion or just anytime your skin is feeling stressed or overheated! TIP: Keep in the refrigerator to instantly refresh skin on hot days. It is also amazing at blending concealer under the eyes with a beauty sponge!