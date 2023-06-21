naked Sundays

Hydrating Glow Mist Spf50+

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

This award-winning SPF50+ face mist is designed to top up your sunscreen OVER your makeup. It is completely invisible and packed with native Australian botanical extracts. It not only sets your make-up, but also is filled with skin beneficial antioxidants to add hydration and a luminous glow to your skin. The Details Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, antioxidant-filled Watermelon Extract and Vitamin C-rich Kakadu Plum, it can be worn over your makeup or naked, perfect for carrying in your handbag and topping up. Zero white cast. Formulated without mineral oil, phthalate, and parabens 100mL / 3.4fl oz This item is not available to ship to Australia, United Kingdom Revolve Style No. NAKR-WU2 Manufacturer Style No. NSFACEMISTUS-REV Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Spray with mouth and lips closed away from the face. Reapply after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating.