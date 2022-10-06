Shiseido

Hydrating Cream

$49.00

Description Awaken soft, supple skin with this moisturizing cream featuring Ginseng Root Extract and our proprietary Hyaluronic Acid that strengthens skin’s barrier. Sensitive skin-friendly, it visibly reduces the appearance of pores and fine lines after 4 weeks.** Reduce waste by replenishing with refill pods. RESULTS: Immediately, 92% of users felt the cream moisturized their skin 93% of users felt the cream was airy-soft and spreads smoothly on skin After 4 weeks, 90% of users felt the cream made their skin soft and supple 88% of users felt the cream makes their skin plump **Tested by 107 females, ages 25-39 BENEFITS: Deep, intense hydration that lasts 24-hours* Supports skin’s natural production of Hyaluronic Acid Strengthens skin’s moisture barrier Sensitive skin-friendly. Ideal for all skin types. Refill helps reduce plastic waste by up to 81% compared with a regular product Dermatologist-tested. Non-comedogenic. Free of Mineral Oil *Tested by 22 females, ages 38-59. **Tested by 107 females, ages 25-39.