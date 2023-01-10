Pureology

Hydrate Shampoo 266ml

$44.50

A hydrating shampoo that effectively cleanses the hair, leaving it feeling touchable and silky-smooth. Envelop your hair in a rich, nourishing lather that won’t fade colour or rid your strands of their natural oils. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo is enriched with soy, wheat and oat proteins that rebuild damage experienced by dry hair, while the intoxicating, aromatherapy-inspired fragrance of ylang ylang, bergamot, anise and patchouli make every hair-washing day a dream. Hair is infused with hydration and feels cleansed and balanced, but never stripped. Why will I fall in love with Pureology Hydrate Shampoo? Concentrated nourishing formula to rehydrate dry or damaged hair ZeroSulfate® formula to cleanse without stripping Protein-enriched for damage repair and give hair strength AntiFade Complex® to keep your colour brighter for longer 100% vegan and cruelty-free Gentle cleansing to protect your delicate strands Fresh, aromatherapy-inspired scent 266ml size This concentrated formula will have your hair in tip-top shape in no time!