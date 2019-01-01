Pureology Hydrate Shampoo gently cleanses and moisturizes medium to thick, color treated hair. This moisturizing, sulfate free shampoo features a concentrated formula that nourishes, adds softness, and protects color vibrancy. Hydrate Shampoo includes Jojoba, Green Tea, and Sage to strengthen, repair, and protect against hair breakage. This shampoo also includes Pureology's AntiFade Complex with Fennel Seed extract and a natural blend of Camelina, Coconut, and Olive Oil to nourish, strengthen, and offer the ultimate color protection for color treated hair.