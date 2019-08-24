Hydrate and Glow wherever you go with this set of skincare must-haves for healthy-looking skin! Perfect Cleanse gently washes away impurities without stripping skin of its natural moisture. PowerGlow Peel exfoliates, clarifies and gives the skin an instant, radiant glow. Hydraboost Cream, Hydraboost Serum 2.0 and Hydraboost Eye Concentrate hydrate skin for up to 48 hours* while helping to firm the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Set comes complete with a makeup bag and hair tie. *based on an independent clinical study