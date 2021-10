Converse

Hybrid Run Star Hike Crater Sneakers

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

High-top recycled canvas sneakers in off-white. Round rubber cap toe. Lace-up closure in white. Tonal grosgrain pull-loop at heel collar. Eyelet vents and logo patch at inner side. Logo patch in green at heel counter. Rubberized trim in white at welt. Recycled foam rubber midsole in white featuring rubberized logo graphic at heel.