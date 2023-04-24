By Terry

Hyaluronic Global Face Cream

$131.00

The MECCA view: This vegan face moisturiser has been formulated with eight hyaluronic acids for intense hydration. It plumps, smoothes and illuminates skin. Suitable for all skin types, this cream helps to smooth the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and gives skin a healthy lasting glow. Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid: helps to plump and hydrate skin, locking in moisture. Niacinamide: helps to face and improve the appearance of blemishes on the skin. Made without: Animal products. Consumer testing: After the first application, skin's hydration is boosted by 87%* Skin is plumped and nourished. Even toned and healthy-looking complexion. Skin is smoothed and appearance of fine lines and wrinkles visibly reduced. *ONE HOUR AFTER APPLICATION - INSTRUMENTAL TEST – 52 VOLUNTEERS