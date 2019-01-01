The Inkey List

Hyaluronic Acid Serum 30ml

£4.99

Ensuring skin is hydrated is essential for healthy looking skin making The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum a must-have. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful moisture-binding ingredient that works beneath the skin surface and can hold up to 1000X its weight in water. Naturally found in the skin to maintain hydration, Hyaluronic Acid levels gradually reduce over time which can result in dullness, fine lines and uneven tone and texture. Hyaluronic Acid works as a magnet for moisture, helping your cells retain as much of it as possible so that your skin feels and appears hydrated, plump and healthy. Hyaluronic acid acts to: - Target dry skin - Works to hydrate skin - Reduce the appearance of wrinkles - Reduce the appearance of fine lines INKEY Info: - 2% Pure Hyaluronic Acid. - Low and high molecular weight, to ensure penetration beneath the skin surface for maximum hydration. - Matrixyl 3000 to aid collagen production for added plumping effect. - Ideal for all skin types. - Paraben free, fragrance free.