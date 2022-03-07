Good Molecules

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

About Good Molecules Hyaluronic Acid Serum Replenish your skin’s moisture content with Hyaluronic Acid Serum from Good Molecules. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this water-light serum draws moisture to the skin for long-lasting hydration. With just one use, skin appears smooth, supple, and well-hydrated. Why It’s Special Hyaluronic acid binds to moisture and draws it into the skin to maintain a healthy moisture balance and protect from dehydration The lightweight, water-based formula layers seamlessly under skincare and makeup, making it ideal for daily use How to Use Apply a few drops in the morning and at night before oils, creams, and moisturizers. For best results, apply to damp skin. Let absorb for 30 seconds before continuing with your routine. Suitable for daily use. Other Details Size: 30 ml / 1 oz pH: 5.59 Vegan Fragrance-Free Never tested on animals