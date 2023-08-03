Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
CosRx
Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
$24.00
$19.88
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
First Aid Beauty
Hydrating Toner With Squalane + Oats
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Indie Lee
Retinol Alternative Cream
BUY
$57.60
$72.00
Indie Lee
Indie Lee
Brightening Cleanser
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Indie Lee
Indie Lee
Squalane Facial Oil
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Indie Lee
More from CosRx
CosRx
Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
BUY
$38.00
Adore Beauty
CosRx
The Vitamin C 23 Serum
BUY
$18.75
$25.00
Ulta
CosRx
Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream
BUY
$19.50
$26.00
Ulta
CosRx
Master Patch Set
BUY
$14.25
$19.00
Ulta
More from Skin Care
First Aid Beauty
Hydrating Toner With Squalane + Oats
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Indie Lee
Retinol Alternative Cream
BUY
$57.60
$72.00
Indie Lee
Indie Lee
Brightening Cleanser
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Indie Lee
Indie Lee
Squalane Facial Oil
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Indie Lee
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted