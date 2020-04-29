The Ordinary

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula

$7.10

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Brighten up your complexion and fight aging with The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula. This serum really gets to work on your skin from the very first application, delivering hydration deep down into the skin. Hydration is incredibly important when it comes to younger-looking skin because helps to plump up the skin, smoothing out those fine lines and wrinkles and improving elasticity. It is the best tool to have on your side when it comes to fighting the signs of aging. Hyaluronic acid is known to be incredibly hydrating because it attracts water. The reason why this product works so well is down to the way it uses hyaluronic acid in a combination of different molecular weights to really penetrate every layer of the skin. Plus added vitamin B5 ensures the top layers enjoy an intense hydrating effect. It is also free from parabens, sulfates and mineral oil. To use, apply a few drops twice daily before your usual moisturizer. Massage into the skin with your fingertips.