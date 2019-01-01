The Ordinary

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

$6.80

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ Sensitive A hydrating formula with ultra-pure, vegan hyaluronic acid.Solutions for:- DrynessIf you want to know more This formulation combines low, medium, and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, as well as a next-generation H.A. crosspolymer at a combined concentration of two percent for multi-depth hydration. This system is supported with the addition of B5 for enhanced hydration.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without oil, alcohol, silicone, nuts, and gluten.