La Roche-Posay

Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Anti-ageing Serum

$71.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

The La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Serum works to plump skin and dramatically boost moisture levels. This powerful hydrating serum is formulated with two types of Hyaluronic Acid as well as Vitamin B5 to help recover bounce and suppleness in skin.