Dedicated to sensitive or irritated scalps, this composition of natural oils with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties offers an immediate soothing effect thanks to its comprehensive action: it normalizes and purifies the scalp, rebalances sebum production, reduces dandruff and redness and repairs skin’s hydrolipidic film to prevent dehydration. The roll-on bottle allows for precise application on targeted areas. 100% natural and fragrance-free formula. Contains no essential oils. 20ml, .68 oz.