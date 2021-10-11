Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty Kayali Invite Only Amber | 23 Eau De Parfum Intense 50ml

€90.06

Buy Now Review It

At FeelUnique

A divinely sensual, decadent, and enticing fragrance with an addictive allure. Seduction in a bottle, this bold, irresistible juice envelops amber resin and Madagascan vanilla mixed with Black Cherry, Honey de Provence and Tobacco Leaf to immediately pull you in. Touches of rose and citrus leaf create a soft yet tantalizing finish, leaving an incredibly long-lasting, hypnotic sillage behind you. Intense: An ode to true craftsmanship, our super luxe, Eau de Parfum Intense fragrances offer an enhanced sensory experience like no other! Mona wanted to create the ultimate stop-you-in-the-street scents using highly concentrated, hand-harvested ingredients and perfectly blend them together! Each one is rich, opulent, and totally unique; the intensely deep undertones are long-lasting and will for sure turn heads – expect a double-take wherever you go! Scent profile: Stimulate your senses with top notes of succulent black cherries rolled in roasted hazelnuts and tobacco leaf, glazed with Honey de Provence which marries insatiably with the mid notes of citrus leaf, rose centifolia and rose damascena for alluring depth and dimension. This contrasts with the woody, sensual base of Madagascan vanilla, sandalwood, amber resin, cypriol, musks, patchouli and benzoin to create the ultimate atmosphere of seduction and empowerment. TOP NOTES: Black cherry | Honey de Provence | Tobacco leaf | Chocolate hazelnut accord | MID NOTES: Rose centifolia absolute | Rose damascena | Citrus leaf | BASE NOTES: Oud oil | Cypriol | Firmenich musks | Amber resin | Benzoin | Sandalwood | Patchouli | Vanilla