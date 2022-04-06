Hubsch

Hübsch Interior – Crystal Candle Holder

The crystal candle holder from Hübsch Interior is a chic colourful design accent made of crystal glass, which puts every candle in a very special light! The colorful glass piece looks great on the table, windowsill or in the hallway - thanks to the different color combinations also ideal in an ensemble. It can be combined very well with the also available crystal tealight holder . The design is based on the classic, antique candle holders, which are carried with a handle. The crystal candle holder from Hübsch Interior takes up this design and develops a contemporary design version for the 2 1. century.