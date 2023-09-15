Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Favorite Daughter
Margaret Wide-leg Pants
$268.00
$214.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
Favorite Daughter
Margaret Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$214.40
$268.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Massimo Wide-leg Sailor Pants
BUY
$255.00
$425.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Kobi Halperin
Alyssa Crinkle Satin Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$278.60
$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia
Deanna Satin Boot-cut Pants
BUY
$237.00
$395.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Favorite Daughter
Favorite Daughter
Margaret Oversized Blazer
BUY
$318.40
$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Favorite Daughter
The Otto High-rise Boyfriend Ankle Je
BUY
$228.00
Anthropologie
Favorite Daughter
Baseball Cap
BUY
$40.00
Anthropologie
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant
BUY
$228.00
Revolve
More from Pants
Favorite Daughter
Margaret Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$214.40
$268.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Massimo Wide-leg Sailor Pants
BUY
$255.00
$425.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Kobi Halperin
Alyssa Crinkle Satin Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$278.60
$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia
Deanna Satin Boot-cut Pants
BUY
$237.00
$395.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted