Nails Inc.

Superfood Repair Oil

$19.80

nails inc. Superfood Nail Repair Oil is a deeply moisturizing formula that works to maintain healthy nails and cuticles. Enriched with a perfect blend of superfood oils, including Sweet Almond, Argan and Rosehip, its unique formula provides antioxidant benefits and high levels of vitamin A to regenerate and revitalise natural nails. A weekly treatment to protect from chips and breaks.