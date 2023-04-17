Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
The Sill
Hoya Heart Duo
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Sill
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Frank The Frenchie Table Lamp
BUY
$228.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gleaming Primrose Vanity Tray
BUY
$54.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Apertivo Candle
BUY
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pavo Wine Bottle Holder
BUY
$111.00
$148.00
Anthropologie
More from The Sill
The Sill
Medium Philodendron In Hyde Planter
BUY
$68.00
$84.00
The Sill
The Sill
Hoya Heart
BUY
$48.00
$68.00
The Sill
The Sill
White Orchid
BUY
$98.00
The Sill
The Sill
Monstera Deliciosa
BUY
$80.00
$92.00
The Sill
More from Décor
Anthropologie
Frank The Frenchie Table Lamp
BUY
$228.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gleaming Primrose Vanity Tray
BUY
$54.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Apertivo Candle
BUY
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pavo Wine Bottle Holder
BUY
$111.00
$148.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted