Headline Publishing Group

How The One-armed Sister Sweeps Her House – Cherie Jones

£16.98 £15.79

Buy Now Review It

At bookshop.org

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House: Shortlisted for the 2021 Women's Prize for Fiction Cherie Jones (Author) AVAILABLE Description Women's Prize for Fiction 2021 SHORTLISTED 'Jones's atmospheric debut has a multiracial, multigenerational cast who are brilliantly and even-handedly portrayed' Sunday Times 'Rare is the first book that reveals the writer fully formed, the muscles and sinews of her sentences firm and taut, the voice distinctly her own' Washington Post 'A hard-hitting and unflinching novel from a bold new writer' Bernardine Evaristo 'A bright new star. Cherie Jones draws us with skill, delicacy and glorious style into a vortex of Bajan lives on the edge' Diana Evans In Baxter's Beach, Barbados, Lala's grandmother Wilma tells the story of the one-armed sister, a cautionary tale about what happens to girls who disobey their mothers. For Wilma, it's the story of a wilful adventurer, who ignores the warnings of those around her, and suffers as a result. When Lala grows up, she sees it offers hope - of life after losing a baby in the most terrible of circumstances and marrying the wrong man. And Mira Whalen? It's about keeping alive, trying to make sense of the fact that her husband has been murdered, and she didn't get the chance to tell him that she loved him after all.