*** Premiere Party Shipping info *** Please note that these banners are ready-to-ship and are usually mailed within a day! I will be heading to the post office everyday the week before premiere (Sunday, April 14th) at 4pm EST and all orders place before that time will be packed and taken to the post office. :) Winter is HERE! Have the best party in all of Westeros with this versatile Throne of Games House Sigils party banner. This banner has been carefully assembled by hand using layers of cut cardstock and features the sigils from houses Lannister, Arryn, Stark, Baratheon, Greyjoy, Tyrell, Martell, Targaryen, Mormont and the Night’s Watch. It would be perfect for your next viewing party, can be hung up for home decor not to mention all of the other coordinating banners available in my shop! No matter the size of your party this will make an amazing centerpiece for your gathering. Celebrate someone you love or treat yo'self to this banner for your own birthday because you deserve it! Banner Details: - 3 feet 4 inches wide (40 inches) and 7 inches high - Slide pennants apart to take up more space - Strung on 2 yards of black and white swirled twine - All banners are packed on a clear plastic "spool" for storage - Use this banner again and again - Banner as shown is ready to ship! Additional Info: - Need changes? Message me for lead times and a quote BEFORE you order - Unsure about which shipping to purchase? Message me for help! - Not recommended for outdoor use, especially in wind and rain - Check out my shop page FAQ for more info on special orders, storage tips etc. Other Coordinating Items in My Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/AmysOccasions?ref=seller-platform-mcnav§ion_id=23478540