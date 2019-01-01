The Body Shop

House Of Peppermint Candy Cane Delights

£9.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Body Shop

Take a look inside our candy cane forest cabin. It’s filled with treats that leave you feeling instantly uplifted with the refreshing, festive scent of peppermint candy canes. This is the perfect Christmas gift for revitalising anyone on your list. It’s like escaping into the wilderness every time you shower and moisturise! Shower Gel Peppermint Candy Cane 60ml Body Butter Peppermint Candy Cane 50ml Bath Lily Green