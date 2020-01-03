Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Sephora Collection
House Of Lashes X Sephora Collection Lash Collection
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A collaboration with House of Lashes - a collection of their handcrafted, cruelty-free synthetic fiber false lashes.
More from Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection
Makeup By Mario X Sephora - Eye Brush Set
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Collection
Makeup By Mario X Sephora - Complexion Brush Set
C$92.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Collection
Makeup By Mario X Sephora - Master Brush Set
C$158.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Sephora Collection
Mini Glow Peel Pads
$7.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted